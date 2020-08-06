Kolby Allard Makes Season Debut for Rangers

By Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente High School alumnus Kolby Allard finally made his 2020 debut for the Texas Rangers in San Francisco on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The 22-year-old left-hander jumped into the Rangers’ pitching rotation for injured Cy Young Award-winner Corey Kluber with a strong four-inning, 75-pitch outing. Allard allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks in the no-decision. Texas beat the Giants, 9-5.

In this shortened and delayed MLB season, Allard had initially made the Rangers’ roster in the bullpen, but Allard hadn’t made an appearance until Sunday’s start. Kluber, Texas’ ace, will be out four to six weeks with a shoulder-muscle tear, so Allard should get plenty of innings.

Allard is next slated to pitch on Saturday, Aug. 8 against his hometown Angels back in Texas. Local fans can catch the game on Fox Sports West at 4:05 p.m.

Allard made his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2018. Allard won that debut and collected his first major league hit in the game. Allard then spent the first half of the 2019 season in the Braves minor league system before being traded at the trade deadline to Texas, where he compiled a 4-2 record over nine starts.

