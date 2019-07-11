La Tiendita Closes, but Two Café del Sols Remain

By Cari Hachmann

La Tiendita, a family-run Mexican restaurant and historic landmark in San Clemente closed at its Avenida Victoria location on Sunday, July 7.

The owners’ son, named Robert Ramos like his dad, confirmed to San Clemente Times that his parents sold the building.

“We closed on Sunday,” said Ramos Jr. “It’s been a long 26 years and it will be missed.”

However, he said, “We haven’t left San Clemente– we are still here. We would love it if everybody just started coming to Café Del Sol.”

The family will continue serving the same authentic Mexican cuisine out of its two Café del Sol locations, at 3817 S. El Camino Real in San Clemente and at its new spot as of this June at 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive in Dana Point.

Robert and Lucy Ramos and their restaurants have been a fixture in San Clemente for more than two decades. The original Café del Sol opened in 2007, and its sister restaurant, La Tiendita, had been in business for 26 years.