By Zach Cavanagh

Landon Pluimer. Photo Courtesy of San Clemente Boys Basketball.

The San Clemente boys basketball program stuck with an internal hire for its new head coach.

Landon Pluimer, a varsity assistant for the Tritons since 2017, was named San Clemente head coach in a release on May 16. Pluimer takes over for Marc Popovich, who stepped down in March after 15 years in the position.

“We are excited about the future of Triton Boys’ Basketball as the Coach Pluimer era begins,” San Clemente athletic director Jon Hamro said in a statement. “He takes over for longtime Head Coach Marc Popovich, and after being on staff the past five years, he is ready for the challenge of taking over a program that has achieved sustained success over the past 15 years. He knows our culture, philosophy and how important our sense of community is to both our school and athletic program.”

Pluimer is also a math teacher at San Clemente High School. Popovich is also continuing to teach AP/IB-level social science at SCHS.

Popovich compiled a 227-166 overall record in 15 seasons as the head coach of the Tritons, including five league championships over the past 10 seasons. San Clemente’s 2013 league title was the program’s first since 1975, and only the second in school history. The Tritons have also qualified for the playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons.

Since Pluimer joined the varsity staff in 2017, San Clemente has gone 76-51 overall. Pluimer played college basketball in Orange County at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa and high school basketball in the South Coast League at Capistrano Valley High School.

Last season, San Clemente went 17-8 overall and finished second in the South Coast League at 5-3. The Tritons lost in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs at Etiwanda.

