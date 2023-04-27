A landslide that occurred in the back area of the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens on Thursday afternoon, April 27, prompted the City of San Clemente to close and red tag the historic facility.

After the back patio was the only part of the grounds closed to the public following the appearance of a crack first observed on April 16, continued movement gradually led to a mass of soil moving down the hillside starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, according to the city.

Kiel Koger, city engineer and director of public works, said city officials have been on the site monitoring the slide daily over the last week and a half. The first sign of significant movement occurred Thursday morning, as officials noticed three feet of settlement and a deepening of the horizontal and vertical cracks overnight.

“I don’t think it fell immediately, but over several minutes (the mass) dropped 15 or 20 feet,” said Koger.

He said officials didn’t know where the bottom of the failure plane in the soil responsible for the slide began until Thursday, as the amount of vegetation that covered the rear of the Casa Romantica property made traversing the area difficult.

Casa Romantica issued a statement on the situation, saying the city had advised the organization to close and cancel all future events.

“The safety and well-being of our guests, patrons, volunteers and staff remain our top priority,” Executive Director Amy Behrens said in the statement. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and we will keep you updated on the status of reopening and the rescheduling of events.”

In addition to the red-tagging of the facility, which hosts events and provides cultural programming, the Reef Gate residential complex—neighboring Casa Romantica to the north—was also affected.

The four units closest to the landslide in Reef Gate’s Building A, sitting at the lowest elevation, were red-tagged, and the four closest in Building B at the next lowest elevation were yellow-tagged out of precaution, according to Koger.

“Some of the soil mass has actually pushed up against the (lower) building,” he said. “It hasn’t broken anything but (it) put some dirt on back patios and that type of thing.”

Orange County Fifth District Board Supervisor Katrina Foley was on-site at Casa Romantica following the slide, helping display the damage from the building’s perspective. She said that the railroad tracks below have also been impacted.

Metrolink has indefinitely suspended service through San Clemente from Laguna Niguel to Oceanside, as has Amtrak from Irvine to Oceanside.

“We’re giving out $50 Uber cards for the Metrolink passengers that were displaced,” Foley said. “We have Amtrak looking at what to do with regard to a bridge bus program.”

With Amtrak needing to contract with a provider to run the bus program, getting the operation started will take time, she added.

Foley said her office and the City of San Clemente will be resources for all in the Reef Gate complex who will be displaced because of the landslide.

Councilmember Victor Cabral, who was at the site for a significant part of the day, said he was participating in leading Kate Huckelbridge, executive director of the California Coastal Commission, on a tour of San Clemente when the slide accelerated.

“It took a period of about an hour where (the back) just sank completely,” Cabral said.

As for the $75,000 contract for geotechnical evaluation at Casa Romantica that the council approved in a special meeting on Monday, April 24, Koger said the study will go forward as planned but in a different capacity.

Their plans to conduct a small soil boring in the area where the landslide began were primarily affected.

“We won’t be able to do the one in the landslide now because obviously it’s not safe,” Koger said. “But, we will put a boring outside of the landslide at the rear of the property and put in an inclinometer that will measure the soil makeup.”

Because of the slide and subsequent rail service closures, the city has indefinitely closed a small part of the Beach Trail under the Casa Romantica property and near the Marine Safety headquarters.