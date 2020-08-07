Lanes on Camino Real, near Pico, to Be Closed for Construction Tuesday Night

Staff

SoCalGas on Tuesday evening, Aug. 11, will be working to replace a major gas transmission line on North El Camino Real, at the Avenida Pico intersection, prompting temporary lane closures, according to the city.

Construction is expected to occur from 6 p.m. on Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 12. The city noted, however, that unforeseen conditions could result in a longer lane closure.

During the work, El Camino Real will reduce to one lane in each direction, and the left turn lane, coming southbound, to get onto Pico will be closed. Motorists looking to connect to Pico from Camino Real will be detoured through Calle de los Molinos.

The city said traffic delays can be expected, and encouraged motorists to use alternate routes and avoid the construction zone if possible.

Questions or concerns related to the construction can be directed to SoCalGas at 1.800.427.2200. More information can be found at SoCal Gas’s website or by emailing Aaron Pintado at apintado@scgcontractor.com.