Letter to the Editor: Laughingstock of California

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

HECTOR HERNANDEZ, San Clemente

In case the city council didn’t know, San Clemente has become the laughingstock of California, along with its evil twin, Huntington Beach.

Mayor Pro Tem Gene James has overstepped his authority in wanting to subject the majority of San Clemente citizens to this lunatic charade. I am a licensed owner of firearms. I have “no” problem with Biden addressing concerns regarding background checks and weeding out those who present danger to the general public.

My concern is we may have councilmembers who are in this category. Next thing Mayor Pro Tem James will be peddling is that we are a Big Lie Sanctuary City.

Related