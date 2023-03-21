All lanes going northbound on Interstate 5 between the Avenida Vista Hermosa and Camino de Estrella exits in San Clemente are open after authorities reopened the area on Tuesday afternoon, March 21.

At 8:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officials received a call for the roadway bubbling in an area four feet in diameter just south of Camino de Estrella on the I-5, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Officials shut down the HOV and left lanes for a stretch less than a quarter of a mile to avoid a sinkhole developing, authorities said.

Caltrans District 12 informed drivers of the temporary closure on Twitter at 11:09 a.m.

Caltrans officials then drilled and drained the roadway, deeming it safe to travel at around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities will monitor the freeway going forward.

This is a developing story.