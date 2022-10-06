Legendary SCHS Wrestling Coach Mark Calentino Retires After 32 Years

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

There have been several long lines of success in the San Clemente High School athletics programs, but there maybe none more successful than the Triton wrestling program under Mark Calentino.

After 32 years in the position, Calentino stepped down as San Clemente boys wrestling head coach on Sept. 28.

Calentino’s Tritons won a combined six CIF-SS championships, including three straight dual meet championships in each of the last three seasons. San Clemente also won team titles at the CIF-SS championship tournament in 2005, 2007 and 2008.

Under Calentino, San Clemente won 18 league championships and compiled a dual meet record of 426-98-2. Numerous Tritons would go on to CIF-SS and state placing finishes with many moving on to college wrestling careers.

“Coach Calentino took pride in athletes becoming fantastic people, former athletes becoming good friends in adulthood and the number of coaches mentored to help build their own wrestling programs,” San Clemente athletic director John Hamro said in a statement.

