Letter: There’s Merit in Examining Contemporary Issues

Margaret A. Jaszlics, San Clemente

In response to the letter in the Feb. 28-March 6 edition, Jim Kempton is not a “supposed” journalist; he is a real journalist. I don’t know him personally, but I’ve read his well-written columns for many years and look forward to many more. I agree with his Guest Opinion that Sen. John McCain represented the best of American patriotism and, in addition, provided a great model for all of us as to how best to conduct oneself in public.

As one who has been around a very long time, I’d like to reassure the letter author that it is highly, highly unlikely that there will ever be a coup to oust a President of the United States of America and that he would do well to watch a variety of cable news outlets rather than just one. Also, it’s possible to disagree without becoming disagreeable.

