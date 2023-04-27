EILEEN F. GREENE, San Clemente

For those residents who believe that AB 1078 should not be on the council agenda, do you have children? I read this past week that Mayor Duncan is satisfied with the education offered his children in elementary school.

Respectfully, maybe you won’t be if this bill passes. People opposing this on the agenda are saying it is a political topic that either the Board of Education or the state should handle. If you want something good for yourselves and your children, it is crucial that you start at the local level.

People keep talking about the homeless issue, but it gets pushed back to the county and, by the way, the problem goes on and on no matter how many “millions” have been earmarked for it. Where’s all the money?

Between the state and the county, they’re just a bunch of talking heads. San Clemente should have a voice in the education being taught in its schools. These children are future leaders who may one day be on the City Council themselves.

This is another government (federal, state, county, whatever) ruling that is trying to destroy the family unit. Parents have rights to govern what their children should learn, and not subject matter that is being taught under the guise of “inclusion” while excluding these parents.

My children are grown, but this is important, and to just pass it off as the Board of Education’s or the state’s responsibility is downright dangerous.

Safety isn’t just about dealing with the homeless or sand erosion. It’s about the erosion of family values; that’s where it all starts. Support a resolution that would protect this.