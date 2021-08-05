Letter to the Editor: Abandon Amazon Warehouse Plans

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

JOE LOVULLO JR., San Clemente

San Clemente has a long history of being the Spanish Village by the Sea. A tranquil little town, a place for retirees to enjoy their golden years in the sun and for parents to raise their families in one of the best cities in America.

My father settled us here in early 1970s after serving 25 years in the Marine Corps. Back then, San Clemente was a small town. Over the years, we have seen San Clemente grow with the times while continuing to maintain its small-town feel.

As the population continues to grow, the city has done a good job maintaining the small-town feel. However, we need to be careful. There was a lot of controversy with the approval of the Outlets and the amount of traffic it would generate.

The development out on Avenida Pico beyond the San Clemente High School raised more than a few eyebrows as housing density increased and the traffic at times becoming difficult.

Recently, I became aware of a proposed development in the Rancho San Clemente Business Park. Sources have revealed the development of an Amazon Warehouse and Delivery facility.

I can appreciate the city looking for investment opportunities that can drive revenue. However, a project of this magnitude is not well-suited for this site or for San Clemente.

I oppose this project for the following reasons:

24 hours, seven days a week operation

Crippling increase of traffic, large number of semi-trucks on Ave. Pico, Ave. La Pata, Del Cerro and the surrounding area

Increased noise nuisance from the operation of the trucks, loading docks

Increased air pollution to our neighborhoods

Increased semi-trucks on roads not designed to handle a large volume of traffic

Threats from raising the urban heat index from extensive burning of diesel fuel

The safety of our children threatened as trucks push cars to alternate routes on Vista Montana and side streets near Clarence Lobo Elementary school to avoid traffic congestion

I urge the city council and the Planning Commission to abandon plans to approve an Amazon warehouse and delivery facility.

