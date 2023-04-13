R.C. Price, San Clemente

Oh, come on.

After last year’s failed attempt at anti-abortion commentary, our City Council is now taking a stab at another resolution, this time parroting the current Fox News talking points surrounding public education?

From now until the next election, are we going to have to suffer such endless “resolutions” in opposition to anything our evil government proposes that the right wing media deems unworthy?

Let’s see, so far, we’ve seen our esteemed representatives weigh in on guns and abortion, and now education; maybe we’ll get to see future “resolutions” condemning the woke, Dominion voting machines, and Donald Trump’s horrible “persecution.”

Keep in mind, folks, that the current council’s rightward tilt was the result of only 23 votes. Hardly a thundering mandate, gentlemen.

Let’s take care of local business, folks, and leave the culture war to those who opt to waste their time waging it.