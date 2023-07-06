LYNNE MUSLIN, San Clemente

It was so refreshing to read Mayor Pro Tem Knoblock’s positive comments recently. At a time when there is so much complaint, division, vitriol and aggression, reminders of the joys and beauty we enjoy in San Clemente are much appreciated.

Walking the Beach Trail is a great picture of the never-ending, ceaseless, goodness of God. I am also reminded that “To whom much is given, much is required.” (Luke 12:48)

We should all be looking for opportunities to support others in need through FAM, the PRC and other worthy charities right here in San Clemente. Our entire community will benefit.