KEN ANDERSON, San Clemente

I recently added an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) to my property and wanted to give a shout-out to the City of San Clemente.

I went into this with some trepidation, because my background was not in construction. The San Clemente team handling my project was patient, informative and helpful and made the process so much easier than I anticipated.

Every step of the inspection process was reviewed with 24 hours. My thanks, in particular, to Tony Araujo, building inspector, and Andy Flores, permit technician, for all their assistance throughout the project.

It just reinforces my appreciation for living in San Clemente.