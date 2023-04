MIKE VAIL, San Clemente

Councilmember Steve Knoblock doesn’t seem to understand that education issues are the purview of the Board of Education of our local school district, Capistrano Unified.

The City Council already has plenty of pressing issues to deal with. Knoblock needs to stick to the job he was elected to do.

Either that, or resign from the council and run for a seat on the school board.