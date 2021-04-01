Letter to the Editor: Another Response to the Newsom Recall Letter

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

ALEXIS ALBERS, San Clemente

I am so tired of people and what they assume about others.

Please state your thoughts only and do not condemn anyone because they think differently. The beauty of America is its uniqueness and freedom for all.

When you have people sitting in God’s seat making judgments, they will be wrong, because they don’t operate in unconditional love. America has turned into many “mini gods,” and it only causes conflicts.

I am a native Southern Californian, 32 years in San Clemente and a patriot. I signed the recall (petition), because our governor doesn’t know what happened to $10 million. I think there needs to be accountability.

He was given permission from our former president, like all the other governors in the USA to make decisions regarding the CDC. Those choices were his, and the motive of his heart for them belong to his creator, not us.

Please forgive and forget the 2020 election, so you don’t put down people whom you disagree with today, yesterday or tomorrow. Your beliefs are yours, and that is called free will. So, start treating others how you would like to be treated.

Agape love never fails. So, I will be kind to you, and I hope you will be kind to me.

