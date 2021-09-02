Letter to the Editor: Ban on Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

DENNIS MILLER, San Clemente

I recognize the need to fight Mother Nature as we continue to come out of this third Ice Age. The blowers were implemented after using water was banned. What will be the city’s alternate this time?

We can go back to water cleaning by implementing a ban on bathing to every third day. At $15 an hour for minimum wage, sweeping is also out.

Good luck.

