Letter to the Editor: Beach Trail and COVID-19

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

BILL PRESTRIDGE, San Clemente

I started the day walking about a mile of the beach trail, seeing about four or five people wearing masks, myself included, and most of the people walking in groups of three, four and five were shoulder-to-shoulder talking and spewing germs wearing no masks.

During a dinner last month, I watched the news, which stated that over 3,000 people (one every 30 seconds) died in the U.S. of COVID-19 that day. I finished the day watching the first race of the America’s Cup World Series in New Zealand (a sailing event) on my computer.

I noticed that no one in the New Zealand crowd was wearing a mask. I did some research and learned that New Zealand has fewer cases of COVID than our White House because of their social behavior at the beginning of the pandemic. New Zealand was COVID-free in August.

Wake up, San Clemente. You can get COVID if you are outside walking next to someone shoulder-to-shoulder for 30 minutes or less without a mask.

Related