SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

LAURIE GOOCH, San Clemente

I do not anticipate writing any more letters for a long time.

I realized I was remiss in never thanking Councilmember Ward and resident Michelle Schumacher for their profound and extraordinary efforts in leading San Clemente to victory over the (proposed) toll road.

Since I recently thanked Mayor James, Councilmembers Ferguson and Knoblock for their leadership, it is only right that I thank Councilmember Ward’s for hers—even if extremely belatedly.

COVID-19 hit just as San Clemente emerged victorious over the Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency (TCA). Celebration disrupted.

Countless San Clementeans banded together to defeat TCA’s effort to connect the existing 241 Toll Road to Interstate 5 via a route through our town. But for the leadership, focus and grit of Kathy Ward, who previously served as mayor, and resident Michelle Schumacher, victory would not be ours.

A belated yet ever heartfelt thank you to you both.

Related