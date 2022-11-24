SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

MARK ENMEIER, San Clemente Councilmember-elect

The motto of San Clemente High School is “One Town, One Team.” I believe this is a core principle lying at the heart and culture of our community. It is, in fact, why I chose to run for City Council.

I also believe that for a majority of the citizens of this town, that motto rings true. We see it at our football games, as well as our carnivals, parades, fiestas, nonprofit organizations, and even when we mourn the loss of a dear community member. I also see it when we have civil political discourse.

I love that the neighbors on my street represent Republicans, Democrats, Independents and one Canadian, all with varying perspectives on the same subjects. We can have differences of opinions, yet we are able to listen and respect one another regardless of agreement. We do this, because we view each other as more than just a political label.

Unfortunately, there is a small minority in our community that seeks to turn those who we don’t agree with into the enemy and divide our town.

In a recent letter to the editor, because of my political beliefs that align with mainstream Democratic ideals, I was called “extreme.” This type of rhetoric leads our town into an “us vs. them” mentality. Thus, if you are not with us, then you are against us.

Rather than having sincere political discourse in which we can respectfully disagree while we listen to one another, we instead become entrenched in our own partisanship.

I wrote this on the eve of the election. No matter how the results play out, my hope is that San Clemente will continue down a path of mutual respect for our differences as we embody what it truly means to be “One Town, One Team.”

