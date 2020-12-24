Letter to the Editor: Chris Hamm

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

TIM BROWN, former San Clemente councilmember and mayor

After not running for reelection, former Mayor Chris Hamm stepped down from city council on Dec. 1 after having served the city for eight years.

I first served with Chris more than a decade ago on the General Plan Advisory Committee and since then saw his great love for keeping San Clemente as one of the last true California beach towns.

Chris served the city faithfully and well, balancing the demands of being a firefighter with OCFA, as well as being a father and husband.

As a distant relative of Don Juan Forster and one of the youngest councilmembers in our city’s history, Chris has deep roots in San Clemente and oversaw a period of great change and prosperity for San Clemente.

Dozens of important projects were completed during his tenure, like the beach club rehabilitation, PCH bike line improvements, new city hall, General Plan update and so on.

He was also a forceful advocate for residents against the toll road and in support of keeping the San Clemente hospital open.

Thank you to Chris and his family for his public service, and best of luck in this next phase of life.

