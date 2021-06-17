Letter to the Editor: City Resolution Follies

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

JOSEPH A GRANARA, San Clemente

I want certain councilmembers to know that the recent decision to declare our city as a Second Amendment Freedom City is an embarrassment and your views are not in line with most of the residents of our city.

Gene James, Steve Knoblock and Laura Ferguson do not speak for all citizens who live here, and they are way out of line to put these words and ideas out there on our behalf.

Before this type, or any type of resolution, supporting such issues is declared, we the people should be able to have a say. I, and most other residents that I have spoken to, would not have supported such an insane declaration and made our city and its residents look foolish.

This is blatant political posturing and is not the purview of our city council’s charter. The council’s decision to spend time contemplating such issues is a dereliction of their duties and is not warranted.

James, Knoblock and Ferguson should be recalled immediately or, at the very least, thrown out of office come the next election, if not sooner.

