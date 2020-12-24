Letter to the Editor: Community Outreach Alliance Loves San Clemente

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

TERI STEEL, executive director of COA

Community Outreach Alliance, also known as COA, has been around since 2014, and in 2017 was registered as a San Clemente nonprofit organization.

Through the years, businesses and residents have wholeheartedly volunteered their talent, space, time and funds to help the next generation stay above the influence of drugs and alcohol.

When I reflect back to the town hall meeting I attended after reading about it in the SC Times, circa 2014, I realize many lives have been saved because of our wonderful city of San Clemente. Youth and families are still struggling, but what’s nice to know is there are so many resources now available.

BILY, Wellness & Prevention Center, i-5 Freedom Network and COA, just to name a few, truly want to help youth and their families.

Bottom line, without the dedication of our citizens, organizations and businesses, there’s no way we could run COA and provide programs, the Food Connection and Thrive Alive prevention education/resources.

I just want to say thank you and encourage parents to reach out for resources. San Clemente Stay Strong! Thrive Alive! If you want more information or to get involved, please check out communityoutreachalliance.com.

