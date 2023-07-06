DEBBIE GRAVES, San Clemente

I was embarrassed and sad for our beautiful city of San Clemente when reading we had a climate denier as mayor pro tem.

I would hope that he can educate himself past his “first year of science” (what year was that?) to understand the current conditions. I am hoping the rest of the council is better informed to lead this city in the right direction.

I was also offended by one writer downplaying Ms. Vidrine’s 13.3% of the vote, when the current mayor pro tem had only 23 more votes than she did. One who cares for others less fortunate, lost to one that doesn’t appear to?