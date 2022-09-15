SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

DAVID LEES, San Clemente

What’s up with this guy Knoblock? Apparently, he has an opinion on everything from the Supreme Court to election integrity—neither, of course, within the purview of his position on the SC City Council.

Meanwhile, we still don’t have a hospital, our local police force is inadequate, people are shooting each other in Max Berg Park, there could be a freeway off-ramp through our living rooms, and gangs of over-privileged little twerps are running people down on their e-bikes.

Maybe Squawkin’ Steve should turn his attention to—here’s an idea—actually doing his job.

