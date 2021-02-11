Letter to the Editor: COVID-19 Statistics

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

JAY THOMAS, San Clemente

Your COVID-19 update figures for San Clemente were simply awful.

Going all the way back to last March (10 months), over one-third of all cases and deaths in San Clemente occurred in just the last 30 days.

So, I was surprised to see in your explanation of the lifting of the stay-at-home order that for the first time in many months, there was “broad optimism” about the coronavirus metrics.

What a difference a new administration makes in how news is covered. It’s a miracle.

