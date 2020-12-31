Letter to the Editor: COVID-19

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

DAVID DAVIDSON, San Clemente

Dictatorial lockdowns by our nation’s governors are needlessly wiping out the livelihoods of millions of Americans while, at best, delaying the spread of COVID-19.

We were initially told, by these same power-drunk officials, that lockdowns were necessary to prevent overwhelming the hospitals. Even when it became apparent that this wasn’t a problem, the lockdowns were extended.

We are now browbeat with the same false assertion, and lockdowns are again in place. “Lives are more important than property” goes the mantra endlessly repeated ad nauseam.

Meanwhile, according to the UN, about 130 million people could starve (globally) because of these lockdowns. Eighty million children are at risk from traditional diseases (pertussis, polio) because fear of COVID-led parents to forego immunizations.

Other medical treatments have been delayed or foregone due to fear of COVID-19. Deaths from cancer and diabetes will rise while the quality of life decreases for survivors.

Mental health problems have skyrocketed. A June CDC survey found that one in four young adults between 18-24 had seriously considered suicide. Spousal and child abuse have risen as well.

Lockdowns have never been used as a means of controlling disease.

Traditionally, the sick and vulnerable have been isolated, while the healthy were allowed to continue their lives.

If hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed, rather than destroy the livelihood of millions, efforts should be made to increase beds available rather than arbitrarily demanding restaurants, bars and gyms be closed.

It is unconscionable that our San Clemente hospital remains empty while small businesses are told to close.

The Javits Center in NYC was built in record time, and Mercy Ships were sent to both NYC and LA. Samaritan’s Purse supplied the needs of hundreds of patients in NYC, Alaska and Italy.

Has our governor or the mayors tapped any of these resources? Until they do, all Americans should vigorously resist these unconstitutional lockdowns.

