JAY THOMAS, San Clemente

Regarding the discussion of raises for the OC Sheriff’s Department, it’s important to recognize that as we sink deeper into this period of a stagnant economy and high inflation, and public unions demand huge pay raises to keep up with that inflation, the problem is only going to get worse.

The State of California recently announced that it estimates it will be facing a $25 billion deficit for this fiscal year. There will no doubt be calls by some to raise the tax burden even higher on the state’s citizens, but the real solution is going to be cutting wasteful and inefficient government spending—and there’s plenty of that at every level of government.

