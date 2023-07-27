JEFFREY HERMAN, San Clemente

An open letter to government agencies that flew the pride flag during June:

A 2022 Supreme Court decision, Shurtleff v. City of Boston, stated that if a government entity is asked to display the flag of one organization, that agency is then obligated to honor any other group’s request to display their flag.

This means that if the Orange County GOP asks that a Trump 2024 flag be displayed, that agency will then be obligated to do so; if a Jewish group asks that the Star of David flag be displayed during Jewish-American Heritage month next May, that agency will then be obligated to do so.

In both these examples, if that government entity refuses these requests, it will be in violation of Shurtleff v. City of Boston and might risk legal actions such as a discrimination lawsuit.

It’s imperative that all government agencies and their legal counsels be aware of rulings such as this.