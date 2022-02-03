SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

KATHLEEN FERRY, San Clemente

Thank you, councilmembers, for recognizing and taking action to prohibit e-bikes on the Beach Trail and beaches. Unfortunately, I think there’s more work to be done.

I witness nearly everyday parents who have their children and babies (easily under 4 years old), two at a time, on the backs of these e-bikes riding on streets posted 40 mph. I consider this child endangerment.

Obviously, the parents think it’s a fun activity. The only thing I can do is pray and hope it doesn’t take a tragedy before the city of San Clemente wakes up.

