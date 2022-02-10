SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

MARY ELLEN BOBP, San Clemente

I have observed many instances of unsafe behavior and bad judgment by riders of e-bikes when walking on San Clemente’s coastal trails to Trestles. Some suggestions I’d put forward are:

Require all e-bikes to be equipped with lights for night-time riding.

Recommend that riders of e-bikes wear high-visible clothing at night so drivers can see them, since they are sharing the road with powerful vehicles.

Recommend riders wear protective shoes, not flip-flops.

Require e-bikes to be equipped with some type of bell to warn pedestrians and dogs that they are being passed.

Make it mandatory that riders of e-bikes pass some type of certification so they know to stop at stop signs, etc.

Talking on the phone while driving an e-bike should not be allowed.

I don’t know what to suggest for people who choose to drive poorly with children in tow.

It seems like riders of electric bikes should be required to get a license just like motorcyclists, and that electric bikes should be registered, since some riders are devoid of common sense.

Related