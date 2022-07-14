SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

DARRYL HALL

The e-bike situation on the Beach Trail is getting out of hand; the city and the OC Sheriff’s Department do not have the personnel to police it.

The only solution is putting up gates and, unfortunately, keeping all bikes off the trail and making it pedestrian-traffic only.

The new problem I am seeing is punk kids purposely “trimming” pedestrians, coming within inches at 35 mph. Every time I am on the trail, I am witnessing three to four confrontations where the pedestrians are getting upset and the kids are either mouthing off or flipping people off.

Someone is going to get hurt. Make it a Pedestrian-Only Trail.

