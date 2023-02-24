TONY HAYS, San Clemente

The fear of flying, as noted in Shelley Murphy’s recent column “Time Flies & The Friendly Skies,” is real and understandable, but also unfounded, as the author admits.

A single statistic might alleviate that fear.

For worldwide scheduled operations of U.S. commercial aircraft with 30 seats or more, for the 12-year period 2010 to 2021 (which is the latest data I could find), the total number of fatalities was two.

So, the next time you board a commercial aircraft, relax. You are probably safer than staying at home.