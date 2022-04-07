SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

NORM PETERSEN, San Clemente

The article regarding rising rates and cancellations of SC homeowners’ fire insurance left out an important detail regarding causation: “renewable energy.”

Yes, insurers have paid out billions in California in recent years due to the increase in wildfires throughout the state. However, the one fire referenced in the article, the 2018 Camp Fire, omitted the fact that PG&E was found guilty of negligence due to lack of maintenance of their infrastructure.

But the blame is not PG&E’s alone. Failed regulatory policy, as well as poor forestry management, were major contributors. As a result, California has more wildfires and has the highest energy rates in the country, roughly 50% higher than average.

And the reason for that: “renewable energy” mandates. To understand the bigger picture, go to ciceroinstitute.com and read a piece written by Judge Glock.

