SANDRA ACKERMAN, San Clemente

In 1983, the city leaders in San Clemente discontinued their contract with Orange County Animal Control and opened their own facility, such as it was, and took over animal control.

They put out the word for volunteers and made the decision that they wanted a pro-humane animal shelter that treated animals with kindness, love and respect. They gave the volunteers an abandoned trailer and skating rink on Pico.

We opened with phone line, a truck and hired an Animal Control Officer. It was an extremely difficult opening, but we were so happy to have a safe place for cats, dogs and rabbits that we took every problem slowly and with great thought.

Something we never anticipated was the lack of support from the residents of San Clemente. As we had no money, we needed help from the residents and no way to contact them. We took a vote, and I was selected to contact the reporter at the Sun-Post.

I made an appointment with Fred Swegles and was very nervous because he could have been a fast-talking, what-do-you-want kind of guy. He wasn’t. He clearly asked, “How can I help?” He came in weekly and took photos of us with an animal and printed them.

Soon, adoptions started, and donations began. Fred came to all of our fundraisers with his camera and did article after article. Anytime we needed his help, he was there over all these years.

I won’t say that without Fred’s help the San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter wouldn’t be here today, but it sure would have been a lot harder.

Thank you, Fred, you lovely man.

