NANCY LIVINGSTON, San Clemente

Have you seen the deplorable condition of all the off/entrance ramps to the San Diego 5 Freeway throughout San Clemente? Caltrans seems to ignore us. Perhaps they should be paying more attention to maintaining these off/entrance ramps than spending time and money planning for the freeway expansion through San Clemente.

It is easy to report this issue, and once they respond and do not follow through, call them and keep the pressure on.

To report online, it is easy, by going to csr.dot.ca.gov. After you report online, do not hesitate to call them when nothing is done at 657.328.6000. Keep the pressure on until they actually clean these areas up.