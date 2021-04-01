Letter to the Editor: Further Commentary on Newsom Recall

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

MAREK DOBKE, San Clemente

In reference to Ms. Alba Fafaglia’s Letter to the Editor regarding Newsom’s State of the State Address and the issues of the recall initiative, I believe that his handling of the pandemic, how and what scientific evidence or lack of it he followed (especially while dining with friends) when implementing the lockdown, is not the central issue in the recall.

It is a cheap and divisive shot to state that the radical wing of the Republican Party is the sole promoter of the recall.

Let’s look at bipartisan reasons of recall: energy crisis and prices; reallocation of funds from taxes without social consensus to causes other than originally intended; handling of the high-speed rail initiative; mismanagement of forests and subsequent devastating fires; high violent rate crime; and homelessness, just to name some.

Personally, I still deal with my employer HR, as I was one day among those placed on the unemployed list by the fraudulently acting state unemployment agency (while I was duly remained employed). There is no cohesive program of resolution of this massive fraud.

To be objective, I give the governor a credit for taking a stand against teachers unions and pushing for schools opening before vaccinating of all teachers.

Health care workers worked without waiting for vaccination in high-risk environment. The perception of teachers’ demands (asked to work in low-risk environment) is not favorable to them.

Overall, I am surprised that Democrats favored Newsom, as opposed to Villaraigosa, to be Democrats’ candidate for governorship, especially after the emergence of his 2007 affair with the wife of his “best” friend, Mr. Tourk. Taking all into account, it is time for a quick change.

