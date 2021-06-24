Letter to the Editor: Gun Rights Resolution

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

STEVE JAHAN, San Clemente

So, now we have three councilmembers who decide to take their personal opinions about an issue completely out of the scope of running this city and put those opinions into a city resolution.

I don’t care what your opinion is about gun rights. What a betrayal of what you were elected to do. It is obvious they feel our First Amendment is also under attack, so you better get to work on that resolution.

How is it that the city can even pass resolutions that have nothing to do with issues affecting this city? And please, council, get to work on redesigning our city logo so it shows some dude holding an assault weapon.

How self-righteous can they be? This is the most pathetic and embarrassing act I have witnessed since living here since 1966. They couldn’t even state specifically what part of the California gun laws they disagreed with.

It was just about our gun rights and the Second Amendment. I’ve read the Second Amendment, when it took how long to load a ball into a musket.

Society determines what kind of arms people have the right to bear. Now society has easy access to assault weapons, which are designed to do one thing: “kill a lot of people very quickly.”

I can’t wait to see the comments from those that will say I just don’t get it. But, please, actually be specific on which California gun laws you disagree with and don’t quote from your favorite guy you listened to on the radio or TV.

I do own a gun, not a cache of them with armor-piercing bullets. So now I need to get back to protecting myself from all the bad guys and our evil government.

