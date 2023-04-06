MARY KNOX, San Clemente

In response to Sandra Weaver’s letter regarding I-Hope, unfortunately, I was a neighbor to this unpermitted “daycare homeless center” located on La Canada at North El Camino Real in the old DMV building in 2012.

The permit was for an office space, but it contained showers, mail-drop, computers, and food service during the day. They advertised in Orange County, “You all come,” and dozens and dozens came from everywhere.

They closed at 5 each day, so where did the dozens of homeless go? They fanned all over the ocean side of the freeway, on the beach, Pier Bowl, North Beach, residential areas, and set up a camp at Park Semper Fi.

The management at Park Semper Fi aggressively curtailed this when several homeless tied a rope between several trees and hung out their laundry. They slept in open garages in my neighborhood, and their drug use was rampant.

Several homeowners, including myself, sold and moved. So, if this is the San Clemente picture that our homeless advocates including Councilmember Enmeier want, good luck. And Councilmember Enmeier, you were voted to protect and serve the residents of San Clemente first and foremost, not the homeless population.

While I-Hope was staffed by compassionate and well-meaning people, they were inexperienced, and one of the reasons they closed was due to safety concerns for themselves. I attended the meeting they had with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and the staff expressed urgent safety concerns.

We cannot have a homeless center in San Clemente, as it must be dealt with on a county level, by someone who has the funds, expertise, mental facilities, and funding available. Let’s stop this nonsense now!