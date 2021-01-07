Letter to the Editor: Hometown Appreciation

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

CHRIS AND TRICIA DOLKAS, San Clemente

Over the years, I have noticed that South Orange County and its citizens are most always overlooked by the LA and Orange County media outlets.

As we’ve ended 2020, a year that most of us would like to forget, I am grateful for Picket Fence Media for keeping us South County folks abreast of what’s happening down here.

The hometown input of what is important during this pandemic has been invaluable. Norb and Alyssa Garrett and their awesome team have put together print and digital media week after week that has helped me feel the pulse of our city, through all this.

Thank you for providing this to us.

Happy New Year and many prosperous years to come.

