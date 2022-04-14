SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

AARON WASHINGTON, San Clemente

In these troubled times, San Clemente needs leadership. I can provide it.

I’m Aaron Washington, and I’m running for the City Council of San Clemente this November. You know me. I currently am serving as a commissioner on the Beaches, Parks & Recreation/Coastal Advisory Commission. And I am a program manager at Gyphon Technologies in San Diego.

I served our great country for 35 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring at the rank of commander. I will give our city what it badly needs now: leadership.

The key issues I will tackle:

Supporting the OC sheriffs policing our city to prevent the crime plaguing other cities.

Solving the homeless problem.

Supporting small business, the heart of our local economy.

Getting the city budget under control by slashing wasteful spending.

Saving our precious coast and beaches by ending cliff erosion.

Getting a trauma center here so emergency patients don’t have to be hauled to distant hospitals.

I’m running a grassroots campaign. Nothing fancy. I’ll be campaigning in shopping and community centers. Please walk up and tell me your concerns for our community.

I hope you’ll help me lead San Clemente into a fantastic future.

