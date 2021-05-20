Letter to the Editor: Inability to Change

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

ROBERT DONALD MATTHEWS, San Clemente

San Clemente has many challenges that a focused city council could address and perhaps resolve. Unfortunately, Councilmember James has chosen a controversial issue that transcends the borders of San Clemente; what a waste of city council time and taxpayer dollars.

In the SC Times article, the councilmember is quoted as saying, “I’m not changing my mind, I’m still going to proceed, but I want to sit down with these people and explain what this is about.”

The preceding sounds more like a lecture than a dialogue. Perhaps the councilmember should consider a quote attributed to G.B. Shaw: “Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.”

Related