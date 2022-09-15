SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

ANDY MYERS, San Clemente

After reading the letter written by San Clemente City Councilman Steve Knoblock, it’s very obvious where he’s coming from politically—as if we didn’t already know.

He references ballot-counting issues, drop boxes, etc. Fair enough. But once he mentions what he considers fraudulent acts and cites documentaries from the 2020 election (like the obvious right-wing false propaganda film 2000 Mules), it seems obvious to the reader that Knoblock is of the opinion that Donald Trump lost the election because it was stolen from him.

Maybe Steve Knoblock actually thinks that Donald Trump is still the President; is President, even.

So, two things to consider: one, Sacramento will not change its election integrity for those like Steve Knoblock, even if he’s expecting that change. California’s election integrity stands just fine.

And, two, we in San Clemente have a choice, and that choice should be to recall Steve Knoblock from the very important position of city councilman. Now! Send him back to wherever he crawled out from.

