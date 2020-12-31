Letter to the Editor: Let’s Be Kind to One Another

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

DENISE ZIVOLICH, San Clemente

Recently, I witnessed some very inconsiderate behavior at a couple of local businesses while in self-checkout. I will not go into full detail, as you have better things to do with your time than read a treatise here. What I will say is that I have seen store employees treated with disrespect and utter contempt.

In both instances, the employees were doing their jobs, and very well, might I add. They also attempted to be respectful to the customers, even though the customers were completely wrong and out of control.

In one instance, I did get involved to protect an employee and waited until the customer left. I also stayed behind to let the employee know that her response was appropriate and that I hope it did not wreck her day.

In the other instance, I did not get involved, because it was an unmasked man who was yelling, and it only would have escalated his bad behavior. I did call the store and chatted with the human resources person to let her know her employees were above-board, and if the angry gentleman filed a complaint, it was unwarranted.

Both instances were regarding merchandise and not wearing masks.

I am writing this, because I wish to support all of the people who are still coming to work and dealing with stressed-out, angry customers.

Next time you have a store issue, and you are the angry type, I implore you to think about how you would feel if you were the employee being mistreated. Or, if you witness this kind of behavior, a reassurance to the employees does wonders for their psyches.

We are so blessed that our retail businesses and employees are there for us, so that we can continue to feed ourselves and purchase items required for basic survival.

Please, let’s all have a little more patience with one another.

