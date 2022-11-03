SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

TONY RUBOLINO, San Clemente

Mark Enmeier is running for City Council, and though he may genuinely love San Clemente, he’s not being honest with voters.

Mark deleted his Twitter account at the start of the campaign season, but not before the most heinous posts could be screenshot.

Here are some direct quotes from Twitter posts (typos are Enmeier’s):

“‘Freedom isn’t free!’ Wear a face mask! Your country and it’s citizens depend on you!”

We know how detrimental school closures were to our youth. On OC school districts and Jim Reardon working to reopen schools in 2020, Enmeier tweeted: “… It complete disrespect of all of the work that my colleagues and I have done over the last six months is appalling. If you live in his district, please vote him out this November. He views teachers as the enemy.”

When referencing Jan. 6, Enmeier tweeted: “A student of mine said that Wednesdays events were the Democrats fault. I quickly corrected him and talked about disinformation campaigns on social media and conservative news. Everyone, especially educators, needs to step up and call out this BS if we want to preserve democracy.” Remember, this is a San Clemente High School history teacher correcting a student not to listen to conservative viewpoints.

“… NRA go away”

“Just watched the speech from @KamalaHarris. Inspiring! Can’t wait to have her as VP and Biden as POTUS.”

When Biden won the 2020 election, Enmeier tweeted: “Now we can start to heal.”

“…abolish electoral college and go to popular vote.”

When referencing the 2016 election, Enemeier tweeted: “…Is anyone talking about changing the electoral college? Last time the ‘winner’ lost pop vote by 3mil. Now look where we are…”

Enmeier retweeted Nancy Pelosi stating: “Shutting down America’s southern border would threaten American jobs & our broader economy…”

Mark Enmeier is portraying himself as a moderate with sensible non-partisan policies for San Clemente residents. However, his tweets reveal his true extremist leanings. Enmeier is not fit for our local City Council. A vote for Enmeier is a vote supporting these radical beliefs.

