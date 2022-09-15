SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

GRETA MEYERHOF, San Clemente

The Inflation Reduction Act just signed by President Biden is the biggest improvement to our health care system in over a decade.

This is exactly what federal legislation should do—it leverages the government’s purchasing power to lower costs for Americans who struggle to pay for life-saving medications.

It also helps people who purchase their health care themselves—often small business owners and entrepreneurs—to actually be able to afford quality coverage for themselves and their families.

I thank Rep. Mike Levin for doing the right thing and standing up for the families of their district instead of buckling to pressure from Big Pharma.

