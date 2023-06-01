GREG STOLROW, San Clemente

It is interesting to see how after receiving 23 applicants for the vacant San Clemente City Council spot, we ended up with someone who was part of the establishment.

I am sure Rick Loeffler is a fine man, but do we really need another insider on the City Council? As a nation, we continue to elect folks that are entrenched in or part of the “system.”

When will we realize that there are many qualified and capable people that do not speak the language of politics or government? I might also suggest that we take a long look at the frequency of legislative meetings at all levels of government.

Does a City Council need to meet every two weeks? Take a page from two states that are doing it right on many fronts, Texas and Tennessee. Both have part-time legislative bodies.

Imagine that, a government that only meets a few times a year. Don’t believe me; look it up.