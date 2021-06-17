Letter to the Editor: More on 2nd Amendment Rights

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

DICK PARSONS, San Clemente

There has been much banter the last month about our Second Amendment rights, pro or con. I, for one, am a strong supporter of those rights, as I believe are the majority of Americans.

I also favor the laws that are currently enforced to ensure that we protect our citizens from those who should not have firearms, including felons, criminals and those with mental health issues.

If new laws are required to close loopholes that may exist such as additional background checks, I would be happy to participate in those discussions.

The recent city council activities around a non-binding proposal put forth by several members took and is taking an inordinate amount of time away from other more important issues facing our city, and wasting tax dollars.

Since a non-binding resolution is simply a “feel good” statement, it is basically worthless, and tends to aggravate many people in our community. Let’s stop wasting time going back and forth on this and focus on more important issues.

For example, just about every year, bulldozers come to T-Street and build up the sand bank to protect from winter high tides. Instead of doing this last fall, they came a couple of week ago before the Memorial Day holiday and took up all the sand and left beachgoers nothing but rocks to sit on.

Why? Who thought this was a good idea? Visitors were shocked to see nothing but stones on what was once a premier stretch of beach. And, where is the concern about the high levels of bacteria in our beach water—what is the problem and is there any way to help correct it before the heat of summer?

I think these are more important issues than “feel good” Second Amendment statements.

Overall, I have no axe to grind with our city council. I think they do a pretty good job in the aggregate. Please, just spend more time on things that matter for our community and less on those that contribute nothing to our way of life.

