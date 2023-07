PATRICK COAKLEY, San Clemente

At first, I read with some mirth Mr. Knoblock’s column in your newspaper.

But on a second reading, it became apparent that Mr. Knoblock was not speaking tongue in cheek, but rather that he appears to believe the nonsense he wrote.

A Frenchman one said that we get the government we deserve. I’m afraid Mr. Knoblock’s article has me looking at my neighbors with a newly jaundiced eye.