JANICE WELLS, San Clemente

I could not agree more with the objection raised by Julienne Chené in the May 27 edition of the SC Times about the artist, Roy Gonzalez, being selected as the artist for this year’s Ocean Festival. I agree with every word of her letter.

There have been so many outstanding artists selected in the past, that I am shocked and disappointed with the Ocean Festival board’s selection of Roy Gonzalez this year. It represents a serious misstep on the part of the board.

It’s as if you have lost touch with our San Clemente community and the bulk of the residents of San Clemente. This artist does notrepresent San Clemente and its ideals.

Especially at this time with so much divisiveness in the world, we as a community should be coming together and building bridges, not alienating and offending people with artwork that is extremely offensive to me, and many others.

Please make a choice that better reflects our community!

